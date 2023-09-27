Kaizer Chiefs' Kwinika rates Mthethwa's chances ahead of Castillo and Maart - 'I think he will make it'

Kaizer Chiefs defender Zitha Kwinika has opened up on the opportunities new singing Sibongiseni Mthethwa will enjoy at the Soweto club.

Mthethwa joined Chiefs last week

He was signed from Stellies

Kwinika rates his chances of game time

WHAT HAPPENED? Mthethwa signed for Chiefs last week and completed a three-year deal. The central midfielder joined Amakhosi at a time when the club was expected to sign a new striker due to their struggles up front.

Mthethwa faces stiff competition in the middle of the park at Chiefs but Zitha Kwinika is convinced the former Stellenbosch star will thrive at Naturena.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Coming to Mthethwa, I think he is a good player and I think he will make it,” Kwinika said to iDiski Times.

Article continues below

“He is very strong, very humble. Sometimes in life, it is where you start from wherever he started to wherever he is now, it is a good progression for him now.

“I think he will definitely come to the team and help add value.”

AND WHAT MORE? Kwinika also reflected on his own circumstances at the Soweto giants, in a season where Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and Given Msimango have been the preferred center-backs, Kwinika has been battling for game time in the right-back position against Reeve Frosler.

“From where I was and to where I am right now, I’m in a better space and different environment,” said Kwinika.

“But that on its own it is beside the instructions, what not, it’s just how you gel as a team and how you play. But to be honest with you, it plays a role in where you are, what you are playing for, and what is at stake.

“At Stellenbosch, let me not say at Stellenbosch, but other teams when you play the game and a draw is enough, but here it is always about winning [and] winning – we need to get results.

“That on its own makes it interesting, makes it fun – it puts you in that pressure area and that is how you grow as a human being and as a footballer.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kwinika has tipped Mthethwa for big things despite players like Edson Castillo, Yusuf Maart, Siyethemba Sithebe and Samkelo Zwane standing in his way.

Currently, Castillo and Maart are seemingly the first choice pairing as twin defensive pivots.

It is going to be a big task for Mthethwa to convince coach Molefi Ntseki that he deserves to play week in, week out.

WHAT NEXT FOR MTHETHWA? The new Amakhosi midfielder will be hoping he can impress his new club enough to play a role in a Premier Soccer League match against Sekhukhune United on Wednesday.