Kaizer Chiefs know which Orlando Pirates player to nullify after Bucs beat Royal Leopards

The Kaizer Chiefs technical team would have been taking notes from Orlando Pirates’ 6-2 win over Royal Leopards in a Caf Confederation Cup match at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday night.

Even though they conceded two early goals, there was a lot to like about Pirates' victory, including their character, self belief and composure in front of goal, with their confidence boosted nicely by the six scored.

There was an own goal, while Bucs defenders Bandile Shandu and Happy Jele were again on the score-sheet. There were morale-boosting goals for Kwame Peprah, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Kabelo Dlamini, which would have been pleasing to the Sea Robbers coaches as it's important for the forwards to find scoring momentum and confidence, especially ahead of the derby.

Pirates' real trump card however was a player who didn't get on the score-sheet but who did deliver three assists - Deon Hotto.

The first was a beautiful through ball, through the eye of the needle and with the outside of his boot, which put Shandu right in on goal.

The second was a pin-point cross from the left - played on the half volley, which landed directly on the head of Peprah to nod in.

For his third assist, the Namibian whipped in a dipping free kick which begged Jele to glance in at the far post.

All three assists showed sublime levels of skill which not many players can pull off, let alone three times in a game. For all three, the quality of delivery made it almost easier to score than to miss.

It's no secret though that the Namibian is Pirates' key man in attack as he's been scoring and assisting ever since he arrived at the club. (He's got five goals and six assists so far this term and claimed 10 goals and seven assists last season).

Sunday's performance would simply have been a timely reminder for Chiefs that they cannot afford to allow Hotto time and space in the Soweto derby, or they will be punished.

Following their 1-0 win over Baroka FC on Saturday night, Amakhosi have a full week to prepare for the Buccaneers, who are themselves involved in a midweek clash with Cape Town City.