Kaizer Chiefs know what to expect from Wydad Casablanca - Sasman

The 24-year-old lasted 61 minutes in Morocco before being pulled out with a hamstring strain

Kaizer Chiefs defender Yagan Sasman has put to rest concerns he could miss Saturday’s Caf Champions League semi-final second leg showdown against Wydad Casablanca due to injury.

The left-back was a surprise starter in the away leg last week after a Premier Soccer League season in which he struggled for game time and only earned three league appearances.

It was his fourth Champions League game this season when Chiefs edged Wydad 1-0 at Stade Mohamed V Stadium last Saturday.

His playing time was, however, cut short with a hamstring strain before he was replaced by Philani Zulu in the 61st minute.

But Sasman has recovered and is ready to face the Moroccans whom he says “know what to expect”.

“I hadn’t played in a while but I gave a good 60 minutes. I pulled out with a hamstring but nothing major, I’ll be ready for the next match,” Sasman told Chiefs media.

“I’m feeling good, fresh and fantastic while ready for the match. Preparations are going on very well, we are all prepared and we know what to expect from Wydad and we will go out with confidence.”

Chiefs go into Saturday’s match needing to protect their slim advantage as they are close to reaching the Champions League final for the first time ever in their history.

Sasman speaks highly of their away victory and says the mood is high in their camp ahead of the crunch tie.

“It was a lovely experience for us, we got an away goal and we are one step into the final,” said Sasman.

“We have one more game to go and a good result will be perfect for us again. It was a hard-fought battle but we won with one goal.

“The mood is really good and all the players are working hard together and preparing well for the match.”

Apart from Sasman being declared fit, Chiefs welcome back Lebogang Manayama who did not make the trip to Morocco last week, while Ramahlwe Mphahlele was spotted participating in full training this week.

Khama Billiat and Dumisani Zuma remain out injured.