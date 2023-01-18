Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bennet Mnguni has explained why he thinks Kaizer Chiefs will be no match for the Brazilians on Saturday.

Chiefs face Sundowns this weekend

Clubs have been experiencing different fortunes

Amakhosi have been fielding a number of youngsters

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs have been struggling in their Premier Soccer League campaign, losing their last two games including a 4-0 humiliation by AmaZulu. They now host, at FNB Stadium, a marauding Sundowns side that beat them 4-0 last August and are currently on an 11-match winning streak.

After the 2022 Fifa World Cup, Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane has been preferring younger players who graduated from the DStv Diski Challenge team. Mnguni says they are too inexperienced to challenge Sundowns.

WHAT MNGUNI SAID: “Five players from the MDC [reserve league]? Come on,” Mnguni told Sowetan Live.

“At least have three from the Diski Challenge and mix [them] up with experienced players to help the young kids to gel. Help them to have that confidence and those young players must prove themselves.

"But those young ones, I'm being honest with, you I don't see Chiefs beating Sundowns with the form they are having with these players.

“I mean, they are playing players who are not ready to play in the Premiership, but you just play them, I don’t know why. I don't know what other coaches are thinking about getting the players ready before you put them in.

“Remember, we beat them 4-0 [in the first round in August] and the boys were playing the same way they are doing now. When you play a team that has been winning games like Sundowns it’s difficult to plan. Sundowns will win against Chiefs and set a new record [of most wins in a row], we always break records.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Some of the youngsters being trusted by Zwane in recent games include Wandile Duba, Samkelo Zwane and Mduduzi Shabalala, who made his PSL debut last season.

But they are yet to make their mark in contrast to Sundowns’ Cassius Mailula, who has taken the PSL by storm within four months of his top-flight league debut.

STORY IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND SUNDOWNS? Zwane is now preparing Chiefs to take on Sundowns on Saturday. The Amakhosi coach would be hoping his side causes an upset as they did two seasons ago when they became the only team to beat Masandawana in the league.