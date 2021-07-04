Kaizer Chiefs' Khune would have been Vilakazi's choice for Olympic Games instead of Williams

David Notoane named his Under-23 squad for the global quadrennial sports showcase with just two overaged players

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Benedict Vilakazi says it would have been a “simple” decision to select Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in the South Africa Olympics football squad.

Amaglug-glug take part in the Olympic Games for a second successive edition, which takes place in Japan capital Tokyo, from July 23 to August 8.

Coach David Notoane selected SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and defender Abbubaker Mobara as the two players who are above the cut-off age of 24 allowed for the tournament.

But Vilakazi believes Khune would have been a better option ahead of Williams, while the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of forward Kermit Erasmus and defender Mosa Lebusa should have been selected as overaged players as well.

“David Notoane has selected Ronwen Williams and Abubakar Mobara as the overage players joining our squad,” wrote Vilakazi in his iDiski Times column.

“There is some noise about Ronwen Williams although I don’t think he is a bad keeper. Here is who I would have picked; Itumeleng Khune, Mosa Lebusa and Kermit Erasmus.

“Khune is a simple one because of his experience, in my eyes he remains one of the best in the country.

"Erasmus has his injury concerns but at the moment he is fit and I think he would have added so much spice for us upfront. Lebusa has had a great season for Sundowns.”

Khune went to the last Olympics in Rio de Janeiro as an overaged player together with his Chiefs teammate Eric Mathoho.

From the current squad, returning to the Olympics after also being in Rio are defender Tercious Malepe and Mobara.

Percy Tau was earmarked to headline South Africa’s squad but the attacker opted to fight for his place at his club Brighton and Hove Albion.

Notoane’s squad was also hit by withdrawals as some overseas-based players chose to stay with their clubs.

South Africa are in Group A together with hosts Japan, Mexico and France.

It would not be the first time for Amaglug-glug to meet Japan at the Olympics after South Africa lost 2-1 to the Asians in a group match at Sydney 2000.