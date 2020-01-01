Kaizer Chiefs' Khune or Mamelodi Sundowns' Onyango? Who is the best goalkeeper in the PSL?

Shot-stoppers are judged by the number of clean sheets kept, but what are the numbers saying in relation to the two?

goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune got the country talking last week when he declared Mamelodi Sundown shot-stopper Denis Onyango the best in the .

Some fans differed with Khune while others agreed that the international is no doubt better than any other goalkeeper in the country.

Onyango was recently asked to comment on Khune's sentiments but he refused and instead opted to downplay what the Amakhosi goal-minder said about him.

As strikers are judged by the number of goals they score, goalkeepers are judged by the number of clean sheets kept, but what are the numbers saying in relation to Khune and Onyango over the years?

Both goalkeepers made their PSL debut their almost at the same time in the mid-2000s with Onyango kick-starting his PSL career during the 2006/07 season with SuperSport United.

Khune, on the other hand, made his professional debut for the Glamour Boys in the 2007/08 season despite being promoted to the first in 2004.

Unlike Khune who became the country's No.1 for many years after that unforgettable debut against Jomo Cosmos, Onyango had a rather turbulent career as he had to move around in search of regular game time during the years.

The lanky Uganda national team captain played for three different teams - SuperSport United, Mpumalanga Black Aces and - before eventually settling at Sundowns six years ago.

But Khune played for one team - Chiefs in this case - for 13 consecutive seasons and top of that, he was their No.1 and the country's best goalkeeper.

Looking at the numbers in the league since the two goalkeepers graced South African Television screens, one would notice that Khune, as expected, played more games than Onyango.

To date, Khune has played 257 league matches for the Soweto giants while Onyango is sitting on 202 league appearances for all the clubs he has played for - 183 of which came at Sundowns.

And looking at both Khune and Onyango in the matches they have played in the league, it's clear and expected that the Amakhosi No.1 is ahead of his Sundowns counterpart in the regard.

Khune has kept a whopping 124 clean sheets in the 257 league games he has played to date while Onyango boasts 98 clean sheets from those 202 league matches.

Having played fewer league games compared to Khune, Onyango has understandably conceded lesser goals (151) to his counterpart's 188.

In this regard, it's difficult to make a conclusive argument as to who the best goalkeeper is between Onyango and Khune.

However, the Amakhosi keeper has an upper hand with 2.07 percent clean sheets per game to Onyango's rate of 2.01 per clean sheets per game.

In terms of trophies, Onyango has certainly enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Sundowns - four league titles, one Telkom Knockout Cup, one Nedbank Cup, the Caf and the Caf Super Cup titles in the past six years.

Khune's success in terms of winning more trophies was derailed by Amakhosi's trophy drought in the last five years - an unwanted record the club is trying hard to overturn this season.

In addition, he won several individual awards, including the 2016 African Player of the Year based in Africa following Sundowns' success in the Caf Champions League that year.

But Khune also has bagged some high-profile accolades, including the SA Sportsman of the Year gong at the SA Sports Awards in 2013.

Onyango and Khune are two different goalkeepers with different qualities - for instance, Khune's distribution of the ball is out of this world and his attacking teammates benefit a lot of him whenever he's on the pitch.

His reflexes and command of the penalty area are also what make him an outstanding goalkeeper.

Onyango, on the other hand, has the height and is dominant in the penalty area both aerially and in one-on-one situations. He's also a good penalty stopper - something many feels Khune has lost in his game in recent years despite his reputation when he first burst into the professional scenes in 2007.

The fact that Onyango has been playing regularly for the Brazilians in the last few seasons while Khune was injured and sidelined may be enough to conclude that the Ugandan keeper has been the better than the Ventersdorp-born keeper.

In conclusion, the debate about who's better between Onyango and Khune is similar to that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as both goalkeepers have done their utmost best for their respective teams and countries to be at this level of their game, and therefore they should both be given the same respect.