Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has painted a grim picture as he speaks about their long trophy drought.

Chiefs last won silverware in 2015

Have been struggling to end the trophy drought

Khune comments on their failure

WHAT HAPPENED? Since winning the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League title, Amakhosi have not won any silverware. A number of coaches and players have come and left, but their situation has not improved.

Khune was part of their last championship-winning squad and has experienced the frustrations of trying to end their long wait for silverware.

Ahead of this weekend's Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates, the 25-year-old goalkeeper expressed the emotions he has endured during their struggling period.

WHAT KHUNE SAID: “We accept as players that we’ve disappointed the fans. We have disappointed the chairman,” said Khune as per IOL.

“We’ve disappointed everyone who has been supporting the club for the past seven years [because] we haven’t won any silverware. We feel bad to be representing the club [without winning silverware]. Having been here for so long, I’m not used to that as well.

“Since I was promoted in 2004, I’ve been winning trophies. The fact that for the past seven years I haven’t won any [trophies], I feel I don’t belong to the badge.

“That I don’t belong to the club, [it's] because Kaizer Chiefs is not a club that goes years without winning any silverware."

AND WHAT MORE? Khune has challenged his teammates to up their game and end their difficult situation.

“We need to pull up our socks as players and change the situation,” Khune continued.

“We can’t accept what has been happening in the past seven years and it needs to change. It starts with us, the players, we are responsible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stuart Baxter was the last coach to help Amakhosi to silverware and a number of tacticians like Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp and Gavin Bunt have taken charge but failed.

Even on his return to the club, Baxter could not inspire Chiefs to trophies. Now, the responsibility to help Amakhosi win something is on Arthur Zwane. This season, Zwane appears to have already missed out on the PSL title but they have the Nedbank Cup to play for.

WHAT NEXT FOR KHUNE? After Brandon Petersen conceded three goals in Chiefs' last game against Golden Arrows, Khune would be hoping to be selected back into the team.

Amakhosi face Orlando Pirates in Saturday's Soweto Derby showdown at FNB Stadium and with Khune having previously featured in a number of these games, his experience could be needed.