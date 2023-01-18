The Portugal international enjoyed a brilliant first spell with the Red Devils after being signed by Sir Alex Ferguson as a teenager from Sporting

Kaizer Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune should be looking to avoid the fate of Cristiano Ronaldo after he tarnished his Manchester United legacy.

As we’ve just witnessed, Ronaldo’s second spell with United did not end well at all, and for some, his legacy has been tarnished a bit.

Perhaps as a combination of the Old Trafford club’s numerous challenges, having fallen from grace itself, as well as age catching up, Ronaldo struggled to find any kind of form earlier in the season and ended up parting ways before the World Cup.

Getty Images

He turns 38 in February, and seems to have lost a yard of pace as well as his sharpness around the box. Not having the same edge over opponents resulted also in his confidence dipping.

Khune has never left Chiefs, like Ronaldo left Manchester for Real Madrid and later Juventus, but he is in a similar situation in terms of nearing the end of his career.

Over the years he’s given incredible service to Chiefs and Bafana Bafana, and has been amongst the best goalkeepers in the PSL and on the continent. A legitimate claim could be argued that Khune is Amakhosi’s greatest ever stopper.

But injuries and dips in form have taken their toll on the 35-year-old over the past few years. There were a couple of seasons where he struggled to get any game time.

backpagepix

There have also been spurts of good performances, only to be followed by either an injury or some sort of mistake or drop in form.

This was the case last weekend when he put in a sub-standard showing in Kaizer Chiefs’ 4-0 thrashing by AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

It’s been a real roller-coaster for the legendary Amakhosi keeper.

At some point, Khune will have to decide if it’s best to quit while still ahead, or to continue to drag things out towards a time when he does retire.

The next few months could be crucial in helping him make that decision – whether to keep playing for Chiefs, to look for a new club and a fresh challenge, or to hang up his gloves and perhaps venture into coaching or other pursuits.