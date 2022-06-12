Kaizer Chiefs' Khune can play for Amakhosi for next 10 years - Fifa & Caf coach Heredia

GOAL spoke exclusively to the former Bafana Bafana keeper trainer about Itu, who has fallen out of favour at the Glamour Boys

Fifa and Caf goalkeeper training instructor Alejandro 'Alex' Heredia says Kaizer Chiefs stopper Itumeleng 'Itu' Khune is nowhere near retiring from professional football.



The accomplished shot-stopper joined the goalkeeper coaches who attended the Fifa/Safa goalkeeping course at the South African Football Association's technical centre in Olifantsvlei, Johannesburg, between 6 and 10 June.



The course was run by Heredia who has trained Khune in the Bafana Bafana set-up, and the Chiefs captain has been rumoured to be earmarked by the club for the vacant goalkeeper coach position at the Soweto giants.



Heredia explained that he has had conversations with the Ventersdorp-born star and that he has no intentions of retiring from the beautiful game in the near future.



"No, he is not close to retiring. His mind, body and soul are not ready for retirement," Heredia told GOAL.



"We have had long conversations and under any circumstances has Itu indicated that he wants to retire in the near future. He hasn't had any feelings about throwing in the towel.



"In many years to come, yes Itu will consider retiring. Look at a goalkeeper like [Gianluigi] Buffon, he is now in his 40s and he still playing."



The 34-year-old, who is still contracted to Chiefs until June next year, couldn't make a single appearance in the Premier Socer League during the recent 2021-22 season.



However, Heredia, who has also worked for Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates as a goalkeeper coach, believes Khune can play competitive football for the next 10 years.



"There is also a guy [Essam El Hadary] from Egypt who was 45 when he played in the last Fifa World Cup," the Argentine added.



"Khune still has about 10 years in him. He can still play for the next 10 years. He was only getting a feeling of how it is to be a goalkeeper coach. He is just preparing for the future."



Khune, who has won a record four PSL Goalkeeper of the Season awards, will turn 35 on June 20.