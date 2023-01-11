Kaizer Chiefs' Khune can be Bafana Bafana asset as wonderful competition for Williams - Heredia

Fifa goalkeeper coach instructo Alejandro Heredia believes Itumeleng Khune can still be an asset for Bafana Bafana as competition for Ronwen Williams.

Heredia lauded the 91-cap Bafana goalkeeper

Argentine feels Khune's presence with Bafana would help Williams

Bafana are scheduled to face Liberia in March

WHAT HAPPENED? The last time Khune played for South Africa was in 2018 as Bafana secured a 2-0 win over Zambia in an international friendly match under coach Stuart Baxter in Ndola.

The national team is now under the guidance of Hugo Broos who has admitted that Khune is a quality keeper, but the Belgian tactician indicated he won't call up the Kaizer Chiefs captain as he will be 37 if Bafana qualify for the 2023 Afcon finals.

However, Heredia, who has served as a Bafana goalkeeper coach in the past, is of the view that the four-time PSL Goalkeeper of the Season can still help the national team if he is playing regularly for Amakhosi.

WHAT DID HEREDIA SAY?: “Khune’s quality is out of this world and nobody doubts that. If Khune continues to play regularly at Chiefs he can be an asset for Bafana again," Heredia told Sowetan.

"He must be given a chance to compete with Ronwen and Mothwa. Ronwen has earned his place but Khune can be a wonderful competitor to him.

“The presence of Khune at Bafana would benefit the nation in many ways... it would help Ronwen to stay focused and Khune would also mentor the youngsters, not only keepers, even the outfield players," the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper coach added.

"A competition between Khune and Ronwen will also inspire young goalkeepers to push harder to topple them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khune, who is South Africa' most capped goalkeeper with 91 caps, has enjoyed regular game time whenever he is fit this season at Chiefs under coach Arthur Zwane.

The Ventersdorp-born star is the second most capped Bafana player after Aaron Mokoena who played 16 more matches for the 1996 African champions.

Sundowns shot-stopper Williams is the country's current captain and Broos' first-choice keeper having previously served as Khune's backup in the national team.

Veli Mothwa of AmaZulu and TS Galaxy's Melusi Buthelezi have been called up by Broos as Williams' backup.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SOUTH AFRICA?: Bafana are set to square off with Liberia both home and away in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers in March.

Broos' side will qualify for the Afcon finals in Ivory Coast if they win both matches.