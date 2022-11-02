Kaizer Chiefs duo Khune, Bimenyimana unavailable for Carling Black Label Cup vs Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs have announced Itumeleng Khune and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana have been withdrawn from the Carling Black Label Cup voting list.

Chiefs announce the unavailability of pair

Khune has a knee injury

Bimenyimana is nursing his groin

WHAT HAPPENED? The two players are injured and will not be fit by November 12 when Amakhosi face Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup semi-finals. Goalkeeper Khune has a knee injury that saw him miss the last four games. Bimenyimana had recovered from a groin strain but aggravated the injury against AmaZulu which saw him unavailable for last week’s Soweto Derby clash with Pirates.

WHAT CHIEFS SAID: “Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and captain, Itumeleng Khune, as well as striker, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, have been ruled out of this year’s Carling Black Label Cup, scheduled to take place on 12 November 2022, at FNB Stadium,” Chiefs said in a statement.

“The two players have been withdrawn from the voting list following advice from the Chiefs medical team. Khune is being treated for a knee tendon injury, and Caleb for a groin strain. Khune and Bimenyimana also missed last Saturday’s Soweto Derby, which saw Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates 1-0 in the DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium.

“Khune led the Carling Black Label Cup voting list across all participating teams by a substantial margin, with almost 170 000 votes – followed by Keagan Dolly on 65 000 votes. Supporters who selected the duo to start the match will be “refunded” their votes by the organisers and will be allowed to re-cast their votes for players available for team selection.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khune’s absence presents an opportunity for Brandon Petersen and Bruce Bvuma to be selected by the fans. But of late, Petersen has been preferred by coach Arthur Zwane. It is to be seen if the fans think otherwise or if they will retain Petersen.

WHAT NEXT FOR KHUNE AND BIMENYIMANA? Khune and Bimenyimana have almost two months to recover from their injuries. The Premier Soccer League campaign is already on a break to make way for the 2022 Fifa World Cup. The two will try to use that time and regain full fitness.