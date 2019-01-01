Kaizer Chiefs' Khumalo was a special player during 'Vat Alles' – Ertugral

The former Amakhosi boss shares his memories of how they filled up the trophy cabinet at Naturena

Former coach Muhsin Ertugral has recalled the days where Amakhosi clinched many trophies under his guidance in a campaign termed ‘Vat Alles’ by Putco Mafani in the 2001/02 season.

The Turkish manager heaped praise on players such as Arthur Zwane, Patrick Mbuthu, Jabu Mahlangu, and Patrick Mabedi among others, saying the Team of the Year Award went to all his ex-troops.

On the other hand, the 60-year-old manager’s sentiments might inspire the Glamour Boys in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and in the Telkom Knockout Cup, where they meet in the semi-final on Sunday.

“We started the season with the Top Eight, Coca Cola Cup, African Cup Winner’s Cup and I think we started shouting Vat Allles after the Top Eight,” Ertugral told Goal.

“We also won the Mandela Challenge beating Ismaily, actually we also beat and Ismaily won the league in . So, it was a great team.

“In those years we also won the Team of the Year in Africa which I don’t think that was a team in at all. That made me proud, we had special players. We had 14 players at some stage if I’m not mistaken and I had Brian Baloyi as a striker in my mind.”

Speaking about his finest players who were instrumental in clinching the Vodacom Challenge, the BP Top Eight, the Coca-Cola Cup as well as the African Cup Winners' Cup, Ertugral has urged the South African Football Association (Safa) to make use of the retired players.

“Jabu [Pule] Mahlangu, Arthur Zwane. Arthur was marvellous on that season and I remember Cyril Nzama. I think these players, South Africa, and the federation needs to look after these boys,” he added.

“The boys didn’t just grow somewhere, they have done so much for South African football and I think the federation could have these boys together, give them an opportunity in the federation or give them the education part, find something or jobs in the clubs.

“I don’t know where Patrick Mbuthu is for instance – he was one of the best talents we had in South Africa at the time.

“Doctor ([Khumalo] was a special talent, he understood very well that he was not at his peak at that time and understood how he can help the team at the right times. I remember taking out Isaac Mabotsa against Ismaily and putting Khumalo, I knew if he played we could end up in the final.

“I changed the system and put Doctor in the middle, I said just hold on to the ball. That was his magic, the opponents came out of position giving Arthur and Pule [Mahlangu)] the possibility to be 10 metres forward. It was very nice.”

Moreover, the manager, who is currently doing technical work with Fifa, revealed how football manager Bobby Motaung vacated his position on the bench after the match against the Egyptians.

“We brought Bobby for that game and I will never forget that after the game, he resigned from being on the bench with me,” he continued.

“I had so many changes in my mind, every five minutes and he was writing the jersey numbers and I would sometimes say don’t change.

“He ended up not having any papers to give to the referee. So, after the game and I will never forget that in the hotel, ‘coach I’m resigning from the bench. It’s too much stress for me’.

“I was very proud to win the Team of the Year, I am very proud and that goes to the players. They were a bunch of really fantastic players, Marco Mthembu, Patrick Mabedi. He was one of the best defenders, Gary Goldstone - Mabedi was always calm when taking penalties.”