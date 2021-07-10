Khanye: Hlanti tactically poor and Nange not good enough for Kaizer Chiefs

Amakhosi finally made signings following the lifting of their Fifa transfer ban

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has “a big problem” with the Soweto giants acquiring the services of defender Sifiso Hlanti and midfielder Pathutshedzo Nange whose qualities he feels are not good enough.

On Friday, Chiefs announced the signings of Nange, Hlanti’s former Swallows FC teammates Njabulo Ngcobo and Kgaogelo Sekgota, Sibusiso Mabiliso from AmaZulu and Brandon Peterson as a free agent.

Midfielder Given Thibedi was recalled from a loan stint at Swallows.

Most of the signed players were already touted as targets of former coach Gavin Hunt as early as January this year and new coach Stuart Baxter landed their signatures.

“I have always had a problem with Hlanti. I would prefer a left-back who is tactically good. You must know that you have been signed as a left-back,” Khanye told iDiski TV.

“As a left-back, if you hold the ball more than the likes of Njabulo Ngcobo, when will we score? So I have a problem with Hlanti. I watched him at Swallows but not much. I watched him play for Bafana Bafana and Bidvest Wits.

“I don’t know if it is that Chiefs considered the recommendation of the coach who left. I didn't see much of him at Swallows. I have a big problem with Hlanti tactically and timing. Tactically he is poor. If they press him on his weaker foot and one-on-one he cannot deal with that as well.

“Going to Nange, I never saw him as an impact player at Stellenbosch. His quality is questionable. I don't care what people say, Nange hasn’t sparked. He doesn't have that spark of an attacker. I don’t think he has got it. Yes you can see he has the talent but it is not enough to be signed for Chiefs.”

Khanye does not also approve the signing of Mabiliso who was, however, one of the best-performing players as AmaZulu claimed second-spot in their Premier Soccer League campaign last season.

“I don’t know who recommended Mabiliso. Maybe they looked at his age but there are players in the Chiefs reserve side with the same age,” said Khanye.

“I have been watching those players. I have watched Mabiliso and he was not playing regularly at AmaZulu so why sign him for Chiefs? Room for improvement is given to players who graduate from the development side. I have a question mark on this signing.”

Khanye, however, applauded the signing of centre-back Njabulo Ngcobo who was the PSL Defender of the Season last term.

He likened Ngcobo to former Bafana Bafana captain Mbulelo Mabizela.

“On Ngcobo, Kaizer Chiefs have signed a star. I see OJ Mabizela in Ngcobo. He is a star that one. The only question I have been asking myself is who will he play with, who will compliment him?” asked Khanye.

“As for Thibedi, he is one of the best. He did well there [at Swallows] and he deserved to come back. I don’t know why Gavin loaned him out. That player knows football and he is now matured. Getting game time at Swallows helped him.”

Sekgota joins Chiefs after having expressed interest to go back to Europe where he played in the Portuguese Primeira Liga for Vitoria Setubal and the Lithuanian top-tier league.

“On Sekgota I give it to him, he knows his football. But now looking at the name Kaizer Chiefs, is he going to fit in?” Khanye said.

“He has the talent, I have realised it and his talent has been tested. I have seen some players who perform well elsewhere but when they come to Chiefs they are nowhere to be seen.”