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Amakhosi are reportedly preparing to offer veteran winger Pule Mmodi a new contract extension to keep him at Naturena beyond the current campaign. The experienced attacker has emerged as a vital component of Fernando Da Cruz’s tactical setup, proving his worth despite his advancing years.

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Rewarding consistency in the Betway Premiership

Pule Mmodi has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence at Kaizer Chiefs this season, establishing himself as one of the club's most reliable performers under the guidance of Fernando Da Cruz. The 33-year-old winger has been instrumental in the club's domestic campaign, showing a level of consistency that has silenced critics who questioned his longevity at the highest level of South African football.

His impact was most recently felt during a high-stakes encounter at Loftus Versfeld, where Mmodi found the back of the net in a crucial 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns. That decisive performance ensured Amakhosi secured their spot in the Carling Knockout final, where a massive Soweto Derby clash against rivals Orlando Pirates awaits them.

Before the current season commenced, the Naturena-based giants took the proactive step of exercising a one-year option on Mmodi’s existing contract. However, his continued excellence in both the Betway Premiership and cup competitions has now moved the conversation toward a further extension.

The veteran attacker arrived at Chiefs from Arrows in 2023, and while the club has navigated various challenges during his tenure, he has remained a steady presence.

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Reports suggest that the internal discussions regarding his future are progressing smoothly, with the club satisfied with his output on the pitch and his influence within the dressing room. Even as the club looks toward a future rebuild, the need for experienced heads like Mmodi has become increasingly apparent to the coaching staff and management alike.

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A calm approach to contract negotiations

The situation regarding Mmodi's next steps appears to be one of mutual respect and understanding between the player's camp and the Chiefs hierarchy. Sources close to the negotiations indicate that while the player’s age is a factor in the length of the deal, his physical condition and match-winning contributions have made a strong case for a short-term renewal.

“Obviously, age is not on his side, but he has been playing well this season. There is a chance that he will get another year. Nothing has been signed yet, but both parties are calm about the situation,” a source close to the situation told The Citizen. This measured approach suggests that a formal announcement could be forthcoming once the final details of the agreement are ironed out.

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For Mmodi, staying at Naturena represents an opportunity to further cement his legacy at one of the continent's biggest clubs. His ability to adapt from a primary goalscorer to a more rounded tactical asset has pleased Da Cruz, who has relied on the winger's work rate and experience during the pressurized moments of the Carling Knockout run and the league season.

As the final against Orlando Pirates looms, Mmodi remains focused on his immediate tasks on the field. Nevertheless, the looming contract extension provides a significant boost for the player as he enters the final stretch of the year.