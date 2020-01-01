Kaizer Chiefs keen to erase disappointment with PSL title triumph – ex-Orlando Pirates striker Malokase

The retired marksman has shared his thoughts on the new league sponsor ahead of the new campaign

Former striker Patrick Malokase has hailed the Premier Soccer League ( ) governing body for coming up with a new sponsor in the form of DStv, saying and could be tempted to lift the inaugural trophy.

Malokase says it will take time for the fans to adjust to the new name of the league title from Absa to DStv, but says the Randburg-based company has invested a lot in South African football.

“For sure, the PSL clubs will have to fight for the inaugural title, it’s going to be interesting. Kaizer Chiefs has always been the club that looks to start the trend,” Malokase told Goal.

“They have always lifted trophies under new sponsors and we have to see this time if they can do it. Each and every new trophy in the PSL or in the National Soccer League (NSL), they always lead in terms of winning trophies.

“After such a dramatic season, I think they will want to erase their disappointments and ensure they fight for this one. On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns cannot be ruled out when it comes to winning the first one.

“They have a good chance, a good team and players. We can say the same thing with [Orlando] Pirates, they are beefing up their squad and it’s going to be an interesting season.”

On the fact the supporters will still take time to adjust to the new name, the former Platinum Stars hitman says the changes will affect many in the game.

“For sure it’s a new start in a new era, this is the sponsor that has always been in line with our football. We just need to give credit to the new sponsor,” he added.

“It will take time for the fans to adjust but then it’s a good step in the right direction. It’s not only for the fans but for us as former players or current players, we still have the medals branded Absa.

“Otherwise, Absa was a good partner for the PSL and we really have to appreciate their efforts to ensure they took the game to the highest level.”

Moreover, the former Bloemfontein striker has also heaped praise on PSL chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza and his executive for their efforts.

“Credit must also go the league’s executive. They managed to secure a great sponsor after they parted ways with Absa. We have a strong board there under the leadership of Khoza,” he continued.

“I think their efforts say a lot, they have done a massive job to get another one in such a short space of time. It ensures that our soccer stays on top of many leagues on the African continent and we appreciate their work.

“To have such a big sponsor deserves massive applauds.”