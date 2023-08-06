Kaizer Chiefs’ Keagan Dolly fit for Chippa United match? Coach Ntseki answers

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has issued the latest on the availability of forward Keagan Dolly for Sunday’s PSL match against Chippa United.

Chiefs play their first PSL match on Sunday

They host Chippa in Durban

They will miss some key players

WHAT HAPPENED? Dolly has been battling fitness issues that saw him sidelined for their pre-season tour of Tanzania and Botswana.

Amakhosi begin their 2023/24 PSL campaign by hosting the Chilli Boys at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Ntseki says the attacker is not available for selection ahead of Sunday’s match.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We are thankful that we managed to go through our pre-season without major injuries,” Ntseki told Chiefs' website.

“And those who got injured last year, we had time to work on them from a medical point of view. We are happy to see all of them being available, except for Keagan Dolly, who is still nursing an ACL injury.

“When it comes to the last preparation stage ahead of starting the season, the whole team - players and technical team - we are focused, we are ready. This is the right time for us to implement what we have been working on.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not only Dolly who will miss Sunday's match. Also unavailable is winger Pule Mmodi whose official debut for Amakhosi will be delayed after he was given compassionate leave following the passing away of his mother.

Striker Ranga Chivaviro is doubtful after he also missed two friendly matches against Young Africans and Township Rollers due to fitness issues.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants will be hoping to get off their league campaign on a winning note despite missing some key players.