Kaizer Chiefs’ Katsande insists Caf Champions League final not a fluke

The Soweto giants were not expected to reach the final of the African elite club competition

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande says they deserve to be in the Caf Champions League final and it is not by chance they will be meeting defending Champions Al Ahly on July 17.

It would be the first time ever for Chiefs to play in the Champions League final and the match will be on neutral ground in Morocco at Stade Mohamed V Stadium.

After a difficult season in the Premier Soccer League in which they struggled to claim a top-eight berth, Amakhosi were the surprise package in Africa.

Katsande feels it was no fluke that they reached the Champions League final in a season some least expected them to do so because of their domestic woes.

“My view about Ahly is that they are a good team with a rich history in African football. What we are going to do is give them the respect they deserve, but when it comes to matchday it’s a matter of who wants it more,” said Katsande as per Sowetan Live.

“So we are going there with our tag as underdogs, but we are just going to go there and showcase our talent. And they know that we are hungry to achieve. We didn’t come this far by mistake or fluke – we are here because we deserve to be here.”

With Chiefs being first-timers in the final of this tournament and a visible gulf in continental achievements between Amakhosi and Al Ahly, Katsande feels the Egyptians will be complacent in their approach to the game.

“So we are geared up, we have sharpened our swords, pulled our sleeves up, and we are ready to rumble,” Katsande said.

“Yes, obviously they will come with complacency and try to undervalue us, but at the end of the day it’s not about history, it's about the 90 minutes.

Article continues below

“We’ve seen in the Euros, how football is changing. It’s not about big teams. It’s about who wants it more for that particular day. As a youngster, you dream of these kinds of things. I just want to make it better by putting a star [above the badge], whereby in my career I will look back and say‚ ‘I’ve managed to do a lot when it comes to club football.’

“I’ve been at the club more than a decade – it means a lot. And I just need to put a cherry on the top where I can see how far I’ve gone and contributed to this biggest badge.”

Chiefs have already stated all their players are available for the Champions League final including Khama Billiat who was injured for the better part of the season.