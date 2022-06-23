Kaizer Chiefs justified to make major changes and Zwane knows what he is doing - Mashamaite

Amakhosi have been busy in the transfer market with a number of signings as they rebuild under new head coach Arthur Zwane

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tefu Mashamaite has shared his thoughts on the new project underway at Naturena.

After going for seven seasons without winning any piece of silverware, Chiefs have embarked on a massive rebuilding drive under Arthur Zwane.

Amakhosi have offloaded 11 players during this off-season while Antony Akumu has been transfer-listed.

They are now in the process of replacing those departures and they have so far signed seven players.

With Mamelodi Sundowns dominating domestic football in recent seasons, Mashamaite is not sure if Chiefs’ new signings can help break the Brazilians' supremacy.

“I’m not sure about challenging Sundowns, but what is needed at Chiefs right now is to overhaul the whole structure and start building because things have not been looking up for the past few seasons,” Mashamaite told Sowetan Live.

“What they did was not working and they tried another strategy. Maybe giving Arthur power to start building the team for long-term purposes might be the best thing for the club.

“Arthur grew up at Chiefs as a player, then he went on to coach the DDC [DStv Diski Challenge] team and I think he got that scouting eye. He has signed players he has seen over the past five years of his coaching and he knows what he is doing.

“So, it is worth giving him a shot and if they can get the right combination, then we can see some changes.”

It is not the first time for Chiefs to make mass signings in recent years, but they still have struggled to claim silverware.

Mashamaite believes they are justified to undertake the overhaul currently in process.

“So far so good. I mean, in a season where you have been struggling and you make about five or seven changes, you don’t want to ruin everything but [are] filling in the gaps here and there,” Mashamaite said.

“I feel like Arthur got an instinct to be able to groom them and turn them into what we will call great players.

Article continues below

“I see the plan they are working on and at the end of the day we can say it is a good signing or bad, but the proof is in the pudding.”

A few more players are still being linked with Chiefs before the start of the new season.