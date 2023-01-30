Will Kaizer Chiefs settle for Jali transfer? Zwane confirms last-minute shopping for Blom replacement

With the Premier Soccer League January transfer window closing soon, Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane has revealed their priorities.

PSL mid-season transfer window closes this week

Zwane says he is looking for a number six

That has raised speculation about Jali

WHAT HAPPENED? The current player transfer period has seen the Soweto giants adding striker Christian Saile Basomboli to their current squad. SuperSport defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe has signed a pre-contract that will bring him to Naturena in July.

After losing Njabulo Blom to Major League Soccer outfit St Louis City, Zwane is in the market for a central midfielder. The Amakhosi coach says they are not desperate and will not do impulse buying although he points to signing a central midfielder as their top transfer priority.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “We keep looking for players, well never stop looking for players,” said Zwane as per KickOff.

“As I said we’re looking for players that we think can come in and add value rather than players who will come in and just add numbers because of hasty decisions or because we're desperate.

“Right now, we're not desperate, so we'll wait for the right moment and when we get the number six that we think can come and add value, we’ll definitely bring him on board.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jali is in the final six months of his Masandawana contract and is yet to sign a new deal that will further keep him at Chloorkop.

The holding midfielder role has, however, never been a problem at Chiefs but Blom left a huge gap after he had become their number-one option in that position.

In recent matches, Zwane was trying to introduce Samkelo Zwane but the 21-year-old appears to be taking longer to adjust after making five league appearances.

If Zwane fails to land Jali’s signature, he will have to rely on Siyethemba Sithebe and Yusuf Maart, who combined well in the middle of the park against Royal AM on Sunday.

Other options are Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander but the Amakhosi coach does not seem to have much confidence in the two.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

BackpagePix

backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The PSL transfer window loses on Tuesday night and it is to be seen which player Zwane will bring in if any. Their next PSL match is away to TS Galaxy on Sunday.