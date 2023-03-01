Kaizer Chiefs-Jali transfer talk 'polluted' - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena breaks silence on rumours

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has finally opened up on the contract situation of experienced midfielder Andile Jali.

Jali's Sundowns ends in June

There has been much talk about signing a new deal

Mokwena finally breaks silence on Jali's future

WHAT HAPPENED? Jali is yet to sign a new deal ahead of the expiration of his contract on June 30. That has seen the 32-year-old being linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs and old club Orlando Pirates.

The player’s agent Mike Makaab has even blamed Masandawana for taking too long to conclude the player’s new contract. Jali’s camp now appears unsettled because of the situation.

Makaab has also revealed there is interest in the player from the Premier Soccer League as well as abroad.

Now, without getting deeper into the situation, Mokwena described it as “polluted” as he fears being misinterpreted.

WHAT MOKWENA SAID: “I don't want to get too much into that space because it's polluted with a lot of he said, she said,” Mokwena told the media as per IOL.

“I'd rather not comment about it because I've spoken extensively about it in the past and to avoid being misquoted, I’d rather not comment on the situation and let the club give a directive, an announcement or a response at the right time when the club deems it necessary.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Jali is being frozen out at Sundowns, Teboho Mokoena has become a regular starter in central midfield as the Brazilians are no longer using a double-pivot in the middle of the park.

That has seen Mothobi Mvala being converted into a central defender. With Rivaldo Coetzee back from a long-term injury, that presents more competition in central midfield for Jali.

Chiefs could be closely monitoring Jali’s situation at Sundowns although Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane is not a fan of players who are over the age of 30. Cape Town City are reportedly prepared to table an audacious bid for the former KV Oostende midfielder.

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? Jali is no longer being regularly used and he will be pushing for his situation in the team to improve.

Getting more game time and solid performances could convince Sundowns to offer him a new deal before the end of the season.