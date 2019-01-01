Kaizer Chiefs issue injury updates on Billiat, Mphahlele and Ngcobo

As they head to the international break sitting at the top of the PSL table, the Amakhosi medical team has provided updates on their senior players

Current Premier Soccer League ( ) leaders have issued injury updates on three of their senior players - striker Khama Billiat, defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele, and midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo.

The club has issued a statement on Monday, stating that Billiat is nursing a knock on his pelvic bone, and Mphahlele has started jogging after suffering from a groin injury, whilst Ngcobo has started training owing to an Achilles injury.

Although Billiat sustained the injury against last week, it is unclear for how long the Zimbabwean international will be out of action after a scan was conducted.

“Reports coming out of the Chiefs medical room indicates an injury for midfielder Khama Billiat while defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele and midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo continue with their rehabilitation process as they aim to make a return to action,” said Chiefs in a statement.

“Billiat got a knock to his right pelvic bone during The Amakhosi’s 2-1 win in their away Absa Premiership encounter that took place last Tuesday against Cape Town City, he has had a scan done and it is unclear how long he needs to recover at this stage.

“Mphahlele has had another infiltration into the groin. His pain is subsiding. The good news is that the fullback will start jogging this week.

“Ngcobo is another ray of hope coming through with the news that the youngster has started training with the team albeit making no contact yet. The young midfield dynamo is recovering from an Achilles injury picked up last season."

Coach Ernst Middendorp will hope to have the trio back in contention ahead of their clash against at home after the current Fifa international break.

In addition, Billiat's future's at Naturena has been a subject of speculation in the current transfer window as he has been linked with a move back to , but with the transfer set to shut on Monday night, it remains to be seen if he will return to Chloorkop.

The Soweto giants currently sit at the top of the table with 10 points from three wins and a single draw.