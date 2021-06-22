Kaizer Chiefs issue injury update on Manyama, Billiat and Zuma ahead of Wydad Casablanca clash

Interim coach Arthur Zwane made it known that they plan to punish the Red Castle when the two teams meet this weekend

Kaizer Chiefs have issued an injury update on their attackers Lebogang Manyama, Khama Billiat and Dumisani Zuma ahead of their crucial clash with Wydad Casablanca.

The Glamour Boys are set to play host to the Moroccan giants in the Caf Champions League semi-final second-leg match at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs were able to secure an impressive 1-0 win over the two-time Champions League winners in the first-leg match over the weekend without key players Manyama and Billiat.

Arthur Zwane, the Chiefs interim coach, has revealed that Manyama will be available for selection after recovering from his injury, while Billiat and Zuma are still out injured.

"We won’t have Khama because he is coming back to fitness after having been out for a while now, so even in the second leg I don’t think he will be ready to compete at this level," Zwane told reporters.

"With Lebo, he should definitely be ready. [Dumisani] Zuma is also still out but we will come out with a plan, just like we did [in Casablanca].

"We will also plan for the second leg to see how we can punish them in terms of creating goal-scoring chances."

Zwane and Dillon Sheppard are currently in charge of the team on an interim basis with newly appointed head coach Stuart Baxter awaiting his work permit.

Chiefs will reach the Champions League final for the first time in the club's history if they avoid a defeat against Wydad.

Manyama's availability will come as a massive boost for the Soweto giants as the midfielder-come-striker has been one of the team's most influential players this term.

The Bafana Bafana international finished the 2020/21 PSL season as Chiefs' top scorer with eight goals and he also provided two assists in the competition.

Article continues below

While Billiat has struggled with injuries this season having missed Amakhosi's last 10 competitive matches and his last appearance for the team was against Mamelodi Sundowns on April 25.

The Zimbabwe international has played 19 matches across all competitions in the current campaign - scoring once and providing four assists.

Lastly, Zuma has been used mainly as a bit-part player this term having made 17 competitive appearances and scored once, and registered two assists.