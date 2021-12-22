Kaizer Chiefs issue injury update ahead of Maritzburg United clash

Kaizer Chiefs will be without right-back Reeve Frosler when they host Maritzburg United in Wednesday’s Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium.

The defender picked up a rib injury which has ruled him out of the match.

This could see Njabulo Blom being reverted to the right-back position or veteran Ramahlwe Mphahlele could come in.

“We will not have Reeve Frosler because he is not fully fit after sustaining a rib injury,” Zwane told the Chiefs website.

“We received the news that he would not available just before our final session. This means we will have to change things around but try to keep our attacking mindset. We will play our guys where we believe they will be most effective.”

This will be Amakhosi’s last match of 2021 and they host the Team of Choice fresh from losing 1-0 to Royal AM last Sunday.

That defeat to Royal AM denied Amakhosi the opportunity to go second on the PSL table behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

But Zwane is confident of coming out of that setback and ending the year on a high.

“We will give our best and execute our plans. We have to end the year on a high and have to give our supporters something to smile about, and that will be three points,” said Zwane.

“The fact that we are at home is key for us. We have to take the game to them and also make sure that our defence is ready for any counterattack. We have to be on our toes at all times. Winning will be a good Christmas present for our supporters and stakeholders.”

Chiefs will be facing their former coach Ernst Middendorp who has deep knowledge of a number of Amakhosi players.

Middendorp was, however, on the losing end when Chiefs edged Maritzburg 1-0 in the reverse fixture exactly a month ago in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are expecting a tough game against Maritzburg because they lost their last game,” Zwane said.

“ We expect them to try and frustrate us because they know we have industrious and skilful players. Maritzburg are a team that have good individual players and they work hard collectively.

“The danger that they pose is that they are coming from a loss and will want to go for maximum points. It is always tricky to play against a team that will sit and wait for the right moment to attack you, but we have prepared for them.

“They are good in one-on-one situations and play well as a collective. We have watched their games and are aware of their strengths. We are ready for their link play and are ready for whatever combination they come with.”

Maritzburg arrive at FNB Stadium having not tasted victory in their last nine games.