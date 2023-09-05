Kaizer Chiefs issue an apology to the PSL on behalf of their unruly supporters

Kaizer Chiefs have issued an apology to the Premier Soccer League as per instructions from the league's disciplinary committee.

Chiefs issues out apology to the PSL

Their fans got them in hot water with the PSL

Fans fired objects at Ntseki last month

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs have issued a letter of apology to their Premier Soccer League for the unruly behaviour of their fans in a league tie against TS Galaxy last month.

Amakhosi fans reacted in a barbaric manner when their side suffered a 1-0 loss to the Rockets as they launched missiles at head coach Molefi Ntseki. The club was fined R100 000 of which R30 000 was suspended provided that they are not found guilty of the same offence in a period of 24 months.

CHIEFS' APOLOGY: "Chiefs hereby unreservedly apologizes to the PSL, all PSL member clubs, Galaxy and all of its peace-loving supporters, for the behaviour of some of its supporters at the club's PSL fixture against Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on 20 August 2023.

"The club condemns this poor and unacceptable behaviour in the strongest possible terms. We have commenced a process of engaging with Chiefs' branches on supporter behaviour at football matches," the club said in a statement they released on their website.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs fans and Ntseki have since mended matters given that the club appears to have turned a corner after winning two back-to-back league games on the spin and dominating rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 first-leg semi-final this past weekend.

WHAT'S NEXT: Chiefs have one player in the Bafana Bafana team in Pule Mmodi after Hugo Broos changed his tune about Amakhosi players. The Bafana mentor has committed to meeting up with Chiefs coach, Ntseki, after the international break.