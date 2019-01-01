Kaizer Chiefs is under pressure, not Mamelodi Sundowns – Masilela

Retired Masandawana winger also expressed his delight in seeing midfielder Jali back to his best form

Former midfielder Joel Masilela is confident Mamelodi Sundowns can continue to pile pressure on Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders .

The Brazilians sit second and are separated by seven points from Amakhosi, but Masilela believes coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops are not under pressure and just need to take their title defence one game at a time.

On the other hand, ‘Fire’ added that midfielder Andile Jali is back to his old form whilst crediting the coach for refreshing the team with players such as Sphelele Mkhulise and Keletso Makgalwa.

“It’s going to be tough in the second round there’s no doubt about that. The boys are experienced when it comes to playing in many competitions and we can’t put pressure on them but to take one game at a time,” Masilela told Goal.

“Sundowns are not under pressure but Kaizer Chiefs know what is coming, the pressure is coming. Sundowns are not chasing anyone but Chiefs should feel the heat, and SuperSport United have sent a strong message.

“I am impressed with Mosimane’s idea of refreshing the team, a number of players are gaining the momentum and that proves Mosimane has depth.”

Speaking about the former midfielder who has been instrumental for the reigning PSL champions in recent times, Masilela has heaped praise on ‘Jingles’.

“I think Jali is back to his best. That is the boy I know, he is doing very well in that midfield,” he added.

“He’s tough, commanding, fighting to win every ball. He has speed, he creates chances and marshalling the space very well. He is doing exceptionally well with KK (Hlompho) Kekana, you see KK has all the freedom because Andile compliments him very well.

Article continues below

“KK has carried Sundowns on his shoulders and I’m happy someone is taking the load off his shoulders, Mkhulise is good as well, that boy is going places, he is growing and becoming a big player, he must remain grounded and I’m happy he is surrounded by calm heads and will guide him.

“When Pitso gives them and Makgalwa a chance, they must appreciate because it’s very tough to play under a coach like Pitso, he will guide them and they must grab their chances and keep learning.”

Sundowns first match back after the PSL festive season break is away at on January 4.