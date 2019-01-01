Kaizer Chiefs issue injury updates ahead of Soweto Derby clash with Orlando Pirates

The Buccaneers will face a depleted Amakhosi team this weekend but Middendorp isn't bothered at all since he's already prepared possible replacements

could be without full-back Reeve Frosler for the Soweto Derby clash against in the Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

This is according to coach Ernst Middendorp, who confirmed the player is nursing a minor injury after being stretchered off the pitch against last weekend.

Frosler has been one of Amakhosi's stand-out players this season, and his possible absence will undoubtedly come as a massive blow for the Soweto giants.

"It looks like Reeve Frosler will probably not be available," Middendorp told the media.

The German mentor also confirmed Kearyn Baccus will miss the encounter at Moses Mabhida Stadium, meaning Willard Katsande is again likely to start in the middle of the park for the Glamour Boys.

However, Middendorp doesn't seem too worried by the unavailability of Baccus and possibly Frosler, saying they have experienced backups who will come in and do the job against Pirates.

"Kearyn Baccus will definitely not [available], but we said it immediately after his injury that he will take a time of three weeks. At the moment we’re in the second week. So, we’re saying no chance," he added.

“Otherwise, good, we have experienced the substitutions coming in. So far, we are busy preparing players to take over these positions hopefully with the same performance as we have seen lately."

Furthermore, it is unclear if Itumeleng Khune is available for selection for this crucial match in Durban.

The veteran goalkeeper was ruled out of action for the month of October with a groin injury but he trained with the team on Wednesday morning.

Bernard Parker is, however, expected to return after missing the match away to the Brazilians.

"It looks like Bernard Parker could be back for selection," added Middendorp.