Kaizer Chiefs injury update rules out captain and top scorer - 'The medical team will monitor progress'

Chiefs will be forced to field a new face between the posts this weekend after Brandon Petersen was ruled out for a significant period.

The club captain, who has been a mainstay in the starting XI since the current campaign commenced in August, suffered a setback during a practice session earlier this week.

The injury is particularly poorly timed for the veteran, who had recently come under fire for his recent performances where his errors have led to goals conceded.

The woes for Chiefs do not end in goal, as the club also confirmed that young attacker Wandile Duba has been added to the casualty list. Duba has been one of the standout performers for the side recently, providing a clinical edge in the final third.

In a statement released to Chiefs official website the club said:

As Amakhosi prepare for their final fixture before the upcoming FIFA International break this weekend, the team has been dealt a double injury setback. Goalkeeper Brandon Petersen sustained a knee injury during training on Tuesday morning and will be sidelined for an estimated four to six weeks. The experienced shot-stopper, who has featured in every match since the season kicked off in August, injured the medial collateral ligament in his left knee and will now undergo rehabilitation.

Adding to the concerns, attacker Wandile Duba has been ruled out for approximately two weeks after picking up a hip and groin injury. Duba, who has already netted three goals this season, has a minor defect in the affected area, and the medical team will monitor his progress closely over the coming week before determining the next course of action.

Both players have played key roles in Kaizer Chiefs’ strong start to the campaign, and their absence will be felt. The Club extends its best wishes to Petersen and Duba for a speedy recovery and looks forward to welcoming them back to action soon.

This double blow comes at a frustrating time for Da Cruz, as he seeks to get a much needed three points on the board keep in touch with the log leaders before the three-week domestic hiatus.

With Petersen and Duba both playing vital roles, the depth of the Amakhosi bench will be thoroughly tested against Golden Arrows.







