Kaizer Chiefs injury update: Billiat and Sithebe doubtful as strikers ruled out of Richards Bay clash

The Glamour Boys will be without their forwards Bimenyimana and Du Preez when they take on the Natal Rich Boys

Kaizer Chiefs have provided an update ahead of their clash with Richards Bay in a PSL encounter on Saturday.

The Soweto giants will be looking to return to winning ways following their disappointing 4-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in a massive league match last weekend.

The club's new signing Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Ashley du Preez are both set to miss the game against Natal Rich Boys due to a work permit issue and hamstring injury respectively.

On the other hand, Siyethemba Sithebe and George Matlou are doubtful due to niggling injuries, while Khama Billiat could miss the game as he is struggling with flu.

“We still going to miss Ashley who is going to be out for some time. George is doubtful as well," Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane told the media.

"It is these two players and other players like Sithebe who are a little bit tight, because if you remember Sithebe was out for some time not playing competitive football.

"We brought him [in] and he had to play about three games in 10 days, and we expected that. That is why I had to substitute him,

"I was thinking that if we are to keep him on the field then we are risking injuries and we’ll need him for this game, hopefully, he’ll be fine,” he explained.

“Khama has got a bout of flu, we don’t know whether he is going to be available or not. We’ll see how he responds between today and tomorrow."

Chiefs' new signing Edmilson Dove is also likely to miss the game against Richards Bay as he is still waiting for his work permit.