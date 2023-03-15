Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Shane MacGregor has blamed Kaizer Chiefs’ struggles on their decision to stick with coach Arthur Zwane.

MacGregor call out Zwane for lacking tactical acumen

Former Sundowns coach feels Chiefs still far off the top

Amakhosi have experienced an inconsistent campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? MacGregor has blasted Zwane for not embracing modern ways of coaching, blaming the club’s poor run of results on his decision-making.

Chiefs have endured a tough season with inconsistencies derailing them, and find themselves 25 points behind leaders Sundowns, while locked in a battle with four other teams for a second-place finish that will guarantee them Champions League qualification.

The former Sundowns coach feels it will take years before Chiefs and their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, catch the Brazilians because they are still not adequately coached and also fail to buy quality players that can go toe-to-toe with Rhulani Mokwena’s side.

He pointed at Chiefs’ inability to break down teams that sit deep when they are reduced to 10 men as one of the areas where Zwane has displayed his shortcomings.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I’ve heard that at Chiefs, Arthur Zwane doesn’t like the new ways of doing things. He doesn’t believe in video analysis and that type of thing,” he told KickOff.

“If you look at players that have been brought in by Chiefs and Pirates, it is way inferior to what Sundowns have brought in because of scouting.

“At Sundowns, players know that if they are not putting in an effort, they won’t be in the next game.

“Chiefs in their last 10 games, how many times did they play against 10 players but failed to dominate the game?

“If it was Sundowns, they would have dominated the games. Chiefs they didn’t do that because? Because the coach is inexperienced.

“Straight away, when you go up against 10 players, you put in another striker. You don’t keep things as it is, it does not make sense.

“At Sundowns, you have experienced people who can put a word to the coach and he listens.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane has been under pressure from a section of Chiefs fans who want him sacked because of the poor results although the coach retains the backing of the club’s hierarchy.

The tactician has maintained that he is building a young team that will challenge for titles in the near future but supporters and observers are yet to buy into those sentiments as they feel Amakhosi should be buying top players.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs play away to Maritzburg United in the PSL on Saturday.