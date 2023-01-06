Kaizer Chiefs in the market for players to help them win silverware - Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has discussed the possibility of the PSL giants being active in transfer market in the January window.

Chiefs are yet to announce any new signings in January

They are currently sitting fourth on the 16-team table

Zwane insists they will be involved in the January window

WHAT HAPPENED? Bradley Cross, Balint Bajner, Christian Saile Bambouli, Maurizio Macorig, Neymar Canhembe, and Stanley Ratifo are among the players, who have been undergoing trials at Chiefs village in Naturena with hopes to sign for the PSL giants.

While Amakhosi are yet to make it official if any of them has already committed to the club, the 49-year-old Zwane believes they will be active in the January window.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We’re forever looking for good players as a club because we want to win silverware, we want to compete,” he told reporters as quoted by iDiskiTimes .

“If we get good players, we’ll definitely go for them. Any good player that can come in that can add value, regardless of the position, any good player we’ll go for him.”

WHAT IS MORE? Zwane further discussed the club’s scouting network on the continent insisting they have a team in place working behind the scenes.

“We’ve got a team that is doing that job, behind the scenes. They’ve done quite well so far,” added Zwane.

“That’s why it is key for us to profile the players before they get here and also have a closer look at them in action and from there we’ll come up with a decision. That’s the approach we’ve decided to take as a club.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi are currently sitting fourth on the 16-team table with 24 points from 14 matches, 10 fewer than Mamelodi Sundowns, who are leading the log.

They have managed seven wins, three draws, and four defeats.

WHAT NEXT? Chiefs will continue their push to catch up with Sundowns at the summit when they take on Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Saturday.