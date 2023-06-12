Kaizer Chiefs in talks with their PSL top scorer Bimenyimana over contract termination

GOAL has been informed that Kaizer Chiefs are in the process of terminating Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana's contract.

Bimenyimana fell out of favour under Zwane

No Chiefs player scored more league goals than Black Panther

The 25-year-old will get a settlement fee

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Burundi international has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Soweto giants just less than a year after joining the club as a free agent.

Bimenyimana was snapped up by Chiefs in August last year after he impressed coach Arthur Zwane whilst on trial at the club's base in Naturena, Johannesburg.

The towering centre forward signed a two-year deal with a further one-year option, but Amakhosi are now looking to terminate the contract.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Chiefs want to terminate the Bonfils' contract," a source told GOAL.

"They have approached his representatives and the two parties are now discussing his settlement fee."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The man nicknamed the Black Panther hit the ground running after he joined Amakhosi and he set a Premier Soccer League record.

The former Rigas FS player became the first player to score a hat-trick of penalties in the history of the PSL as Amakhosi defeated Stellienbosch FC 3-1 in October last year.

However, the Black Panther struggled for form in the second round of the recent season and he fell out of favour under Zwane who preferred January transfer window signing Christian Saile ahead of Bimenymana.

However, the nomadic player finished this campaign as Amakhosi's top scorer in the league with seven goals from 17 matches in the competition.

WHAT IS NEXT?: Bimenyimana will become a free agent once the contract termination is finalised and he would be able to join a club of his choice having been linked with SuperSport United last year.