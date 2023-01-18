Kaizer Chiefs in big trouble against Mamelodi Sundowns, Zwane keeps making mistakes and excuses - McGregor

Kaizer Chiefs legend Shane McGregor has warned the Soweto giants ahead of Saturday's blockbuster clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs are underdogs while Downs are in great form

Amakhosi are hoping to avenge their first-round defeat

McGregor identified areas Soweto giants need to improve

WHAT HAPPENED? The Glamour Boys are coming into this match as the underdogs having lost two league matches in a row including an embarrassing 4-0 loss to AmaZulu FC last week Friday.

Sundowns, on the other hand, are the most in-form team in the PSL having claimed a record-equaling 11th successive win when they defeated SuperSport United 1-0 in Monday's game.

McGregor, who was a prolific striker during his days between 1987 and 1994, cautioned that Amakhosi could be humiliated by Sundowns if they are unable to tighten several aspects of their play.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Offensively they are very bad. And the coach [Zwane] keeps making excuses [like], If they scored a penalty, if this, if that, if they didn’t make this mistake," McGregor told Sowetan.

"But they are still making mistakes and he is doing nothing about it. For me, if they play the way they have been it’s going to be a hiding from Sundowns.

"Simple as that — they have got to improve 200%. Defensively they have to make major improvements. If they don’t wake up they are going to be in big trouble," he continued.

“For me, if you watched the Carling Black Label Cup [game against Orlando Pirates in October], yes it was a friendly cup and we know that, but the fans voted 'Tower' in and Chiefs looked solid at the back.

“He made the team look solid at the back, but where has he been since then? He has never played.

“At this stage you should play your best players who will give you the results, not who you like or don’t like.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have conceded five times in their last two matches without scoring a single goal which should be a big concern for Zwane.

Furthermore, Masandawana will have a psychological edge over Amakhosi having hammered Zwane's side 4-0 in the first-round league clash in August.

However, the Glamour Boys will take pride in the fact that they have never lost twice to Sundowns in the league in the same season in the PSL era.

WHAT’S NEXT? The Soweto giants are set to welcome Sundowns at FNB Stadium where they are winless in their last two matches.

Chiefs were held to a 2-2 draw by TS Galaxy in October, before they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United at the iconic venue over a week ago.