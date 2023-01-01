Kaizer Chiefs identify Duba as potential Bimenyimana replacement

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane says he will fall back on Wandi Duba should an injury rule out Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

Bimenyimana scored and assisted as Chiefs claimed win

Suffered an injury setback again

Zwane not worried as Duba can offer an alternative

WHAT HAPPENED? The Burundian marked his return from injury with a goal and an assist – for Edmilson Dove’s goal - in Kaizer Chiefs' 2-0 victory over Golden Arrows, but was injured late in the second half.

Zwane introduced Duba to fill Bimenyimana’s place and stated he would look up to the South African should the Burundian get sidelined.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I’m not worried about his injury right now," Zwane told reporters, as quoted by FARPost, after their match against Golden Arrows in Durban on Saturday.

"If he’s injured, we will play the young man Wandi [Duba], he’s got the potential to score goals.

"So, we have no fear as you could have seen when he went in there, he showed a lot of fearlessness, but obviously football is a game of mistakes.

"He made mistakes here and there, make no mistake, he’s a top-class player, he’s going places that young man.

"So, I don’t have a worry. Mduduzi [Shabalala] also came in, so we’ll improvise, we’ll come up with a plan."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The Amakhosi coach gave a positive overall assessment of Bimenyimana who signed for the club in August.

"I’m happy for him this is what the striker is supposed to do," Zwane explained. "The game today has evolved, where we no longer play with sitting strikers who are always waiting.

"You have to get players that can break the lines, open spaces for others to exploit the space, but also very good at holding the ball, knowing when to turn, and how to lay the ball off for others to finish."

The former reserve coach added that he is keen to help his striker improve and become even more refined.

"I think he scored a great goal from great movement, that’s what he usually [does] and we want to perfect it, we want to polish it and be better," he concluded.

"I’m happy for him and I’m happy for other players who also helped him to play well.

"For me, the overall performance of Caleb was good, though, as a striker, I expected more."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury may slow Bimenyimana’s goalscoring speed given that he just recovered from another setback suffered in October.

On seven goals now, he is the leading man on the scorers’ chart and was set to give Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shaulile – who has also been out injured – a run for his money for the PSL Golden Boot .

His absence could also affect the Chiefs’ effectiveness in front of the goal, as he has been leading the attacking line impressively when available.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? The South African tactician will have to field Duba for their next match against Sekhukhune United if Bimenyimana is not passed fit.