Kaizer Chiefs' Hunt sets Nedbank Cup resolution ahead of Richards Bay meeting

The two-time Nedbank Cup winning coach has warned his side against complacency ahead of their Nedbank Cup encounter

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says Amakhosi will need to take their chances and also take control of the tempo of the game when they take on Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup encounter on Sunday.

Chiefs were drawn against the National First Division side in the Last-32 and Hunt has warned against underestimating the second-tier outfit.

''A lot of movement [ what he expects from Richards Bay], a lot of interchange in positions, a lot of running off the ball, you know those type of things,'' Hunt told the media on Friday.

''A lot of third man movement so if your structure's not right and you don't take your chances to count.

''I think, it's understandable they will certainly raise their game.

''I mean look at the what happened in the final two years ago [ TS Galaxy stunned Chief to win the Nedbank Cup]

''You would've put your house on it, Chiefs should have won that game but that what happens in football. So, we got to take our chances.

''And obviously, try and control the tempo of the game. I think controlling the tempo of the game is important when you play these teams [lower league teams].’’

With his side slapped with a transfer ban —which prohibits them from making any transfers for two transfer windows — and thin on available options, the 56-year-old was quizzed on his expectations heading to the Ke Yona spectacle, to which he responded:

"Expectations are high and we need to be challenging [for titles]," Hunt continued.

"As I said though, let's get through the first round, and then we can go from there.

"I feel for the fans. I'm more determined than anybody to bring success to the club but as I said let's get through this round first.

Article continues below

"Let's firstly give the opponent [Richards Bay] the respect and see where the competition takes us."

For this encounter, Hunt will be without defenders Siyabong Ngezana and Ramahlwe Mphahlele, owing to suspension and injury, respectively. Khama Billiat also remains side-lined with a cracked leg bone.

However, newly promoted midfielder Sabelo Radebe could be paraded.