Kaizer Chiefs' Hunt: PSL much quicker, much harder than Caf Champions League

Amakhosi now have three outstanding matches on the domestic front due to continental commitments

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is not pleased that his side will now have to play catch-up in their Premier Soccer League schedule because of their Caf Champions League participation.

The Soweto giants’ struggles are at home in particular, where Hunt feels it is more difficult than their continental outings.

After beating Petro Atletico de Luanda 2-0 in Saturday’s Caf Champions League Group C encounter, Chiefs now prepare to travel to Maritzburg United for Wednesday’s PSL encounter.

“The leagues are totally different. We all know that the PSL as compared to the Champions League is a totally different game of football,” Hunt told the media.

“The PSL is much quicker, much harder in terms of the physical [aspect of the game] and the running as well. So it’s a totally different game.

"We have a big game on Wednesday and we are missing a lot of games now. We are two or three games behind now.

“So we need to catch up. As much as want to do well on this front, we have to catch up. I don’t like to be behind while others are three games ahead. So it is not easy at this time.”

Saturday’s win over Petro Atletico saw Chiefs not moving from third place, where they now have four points, the same as second-placed Horoya AC, who, however, enjoy a superior goal difference.

They are five points behind leaders Wydad Casablanca who beat Horoya on Saturday to maintain a 100 percent record in this pool.

Beating Wydad away was always going to be a tough ask because they are certainly the most experienced and accomplished side in this group.

The Soweto giants’ bid to go past the group stage appears difficult and they will now visit Petro Atletico in their next match, before hosting Wydad and then wind their group campaign with a trip to the Guinean champions.

“I always say that if you look at [reaching] the Champions League the knockout stage, normally 10 or 12 points gets you in,” continued Hunt.

“We have to go away twice now and it is difficult, it is not going to be easy. We did not win our first home game, the one we drew [against Horoya] so that was a bit of a blow.

“That one was going to be tough and Horoya are going to be difficult. I went there last year [with Bidvest Wits and lost 2-1] and it’s not easy there. So we take it one game at a time.”

Despite Chiefs beating Petro Atletico on Saturday, Hunt feels they deserved a more convincing victory.

“I thought we were good though a little bit frustrating at times because I don’t think we got awarded for some good play. But the most important thing was to try and win the game,” Hunt concluded.