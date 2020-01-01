Kaizer Chiefs' hunger to win PSL title gives them advantage against Bidvest Wits - Seale

The retired Amakhosi defender looks at the clash against the wounded Clever Boys on Wednesday

Former defender Rudolph Seale believes the Soweto giants will have an advantage heading to the clash against because of their hunger to lift the Premier Soccer League ( ) trophy.

Amakhosi are scheduled to face the Students at FNB Stadium but they will be the visiting side as the iconic venue has been allocated to Wits for the remainder of the current campaign.

Moreover, Seale couldn't say if the Clever Boys are at an advantage after facing last weekend in their first match since March but urges the Soweto giants to remain hungry for league glory.

More teams

“You know what, it’s an advantage [playing the second match] to Wits but that can also be said about Chiefs because they have studied Wits on the game against [Mamelodi] Sundowns. That [playing the first match] can also be a disadvantage to Chiefs because they have not played and Wits might have an upper hand,” Seale told Goal.

“The advantage or the main point for Chiefs is that they are hungry and I’m sure they have been reminded of the mission, to win the remaining games and complete the job. They haven’t played in months but the hunger should drive them on Wednesday.

“Wits have played last weekend and they will want to continue because they are not starting afresh.”

The retired defender also looks at the fact the Glamour Boys faithful will not be on the stands to cheer coach Ernst Middendorp’s troops, saying the game will demand psychological awareness.

“Honestly, they must forget about thinking they are at home at FNB even though it’s been allocated to Wits now under these circumstances,” he added.

“To me, it’s a home ground on paper but they are both on a neutral venue. The change rooms, the pitch is not familiar to Wits and the fans are not there for Chiefs. So, it’s a new ball game altogether.

“The mission for Chiefs is to focus on getting the points and not relax and bank on the fact that they have always done well at FNB Stadium. There will be no fans and how do you relax and say I’m at home? I think this goes to the old saying that football is the same whether there are fans or not.

“They have trained for many years with no fans and I’m sure playing 11 versus 11 has somewhat adjusted their minds to the new norm of playing behind closed doors.

Article continues below

“Yes, Chiefs have always been driven by the fans and it’s definitely going to have an impact there’s no doubt about that.

“However, the players should be professional enough and focus on the job at hand. Mental strength will be key for them here. I think the absence of fans could be an advantage for Wits but I don’t think Chiefs will be badly affected when talking about empty stands.”

Meanwhile, coach Gavin Hunt’s side will go out to avoid their second loss in all competitions whilst the Soweto giants target maximum points to stretch their lead at the summit.