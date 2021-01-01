Kaizer Chiefs: How Manyama showed he could be back to his best

Amakhosi continue with their quest to climb up the table as they eye a fourth straight victory when take on Stellenbosch away from home on Saturday

A fully fit and firing Lebogang Manyama would be a huge boost to a side which has got their mojo back in recent weeks.

It's been a very tough first season in charge of the Glamour Boys for head coach Gavin Hunt.

Until recently, goal-scoring was one of Hunt's biggest challenges, and his cause has certainly not been helped by Samir Nurkovic missing the first three months of the season to injury, before Khama Billiat was also sidelined for two months, while others such as Manyama, Lazarous Kambole and Bernard Parker have largely fired blanks when given a chance to play.

Having battled for form early in the season, Manyama was until recently sidelined for about a month, with Chiefs not having been willing to stipulate the reasons behind his absence.

However, he's been back in the action of late and came off the bench to devastating effect earlier this week in Chiefs' 3-0 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

He was introduced into the action in the 66th minute, and just seconds later was on the score-sheet as he arrived at the back post to convert a cross from fellow substitute Happy Mashiane, with what was his very first touch of the game.

What was notable about Manyama's finish was the confidence and the clinical nature of the execution. A few months back, when he was struggling for form, he may not have stuck it away with such conviction, if at all.

Then for the final goal of the game, scored in the 90th minute, we saw Manyama at his very best.

He picked the ball up near the halfway line, and burst forward towards goal, leaving two defenders for dead with two lovely steps and then played in an exquisite defence-splitting pass for Mashiane, who finished sublimely with an angled shot.

It was the kind of football Chiefs fans have been missing this season, and it was the kind of quality which we have seen from Manyama over the years, but which has been missing so far during Hunt's tenure.

If he can continue in that vein, and with the likes of Nurkovic, Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo also in goal-scoring form right now, things can only get better for Chiefs.