Kaizer Chiefs' hopes of signing Mayele boosted after striker's recent remarks about Young Africans future

Yanga SC striker Fiston Mayele has boosted Kaizer Chiefs' chances of signing him after saying he is not sure of his immediate future.

ayele has a year remaining in his contract with Yanga Striker has been in great form domestically and abroad

Mayele discusses his future

WHAT HAPPENED: Mayele has been in brilliant form for Yanga SC for the last two seasons across all competitions.

The striker finished as the top scorer in both the Tanzania Mainland League and the Caf Confederation Cup where he scored 17 and seven goals respectively.

It explains why he has been linked with a move to the Glamour Boys who have been struggling to score.

When asked about his future, the 28-year-old Congolese did not disclose much information, leaving the options open.

WHAT HE SAID: "Only God knows what will happen in the future, but for now, I have a contract with Yanga which I must honour," Mayele told Daily News.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi are restructuring for the new season after the struggles witnessed in the concluded campaign.

They have made several signings, but the main area of concern is the forward line that did not deliver as expected.

The likes of Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana have been linked with a move away from the Soweto giants.

Yanga coach Nasreddine Nabi recently stated he is not sure about the future of the striker.

WHAT NEXT: Chiefs will have to ensure they get an experienced forward if they are to convert the chances they create.