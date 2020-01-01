Kaizer Chiefs' home Orlando Stadium is South Africa's Wimbledon - Lamola

The Amakhosi legend explained that the team gained enormous popularity when they were using the venue

Legendary midfielder Vusi Lamola is looking forward to watching his former club playing at the Orlando Stadium when football resumes in .

The Soweto giants are set to play their remaining home matches at the venue dubbed the Mecca of South African football when the 2019/20 season returns next month.

The campaign which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020 will be completed in a Biologically Safe Environment (BSE) in Gauteng.

Lamola, who was on the books of Chiefs in the 1970s, compared Orlando Stadium with the famous All Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England which hosts the annual Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

"Orlando Stadium is our home, it’s part of Kaizer Chiefs’ rich history and it holds so many great memories,” Lamola told the club's official website. “Orlando Stadium is like Wimbledon in England.

“Every tennis player wants to play at Wimbledon, because of its fabulous history. The same is true for Orlando Stadium when it comes to football."

Chiefs’ first league (National Professional Soccer League) title was won at Orlando Stadium in 1974, when they beat their arch-rivals 3-0 in the final match of the season.

Amakhosi also won further league titles in 1977, 1979 and 1981 with Orlando Stadium as their home.

"Let’s not forget that we, as Kaizer Chiefs, gained our enormous popularity during the time that this stadium was our home," Lamola added.

Chiefs and their Soweto rivals Pirates and Moroka Swallows shared Orlando Stadium as their home ground in the seventies.

However, these days the historic stadium is Pirates' home ground, but the Buccaneers have been drawn to play their home matches at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Ellis Park Stadium.

While Chiefs drew Orlando Stadium as and National First Division (NFD) clubs are not allowed to play at their home stadium for the remainder of the current season.

Amakhosi will resume their pursuit of the coveted PSL title on Wednesday, August 12 when they host at Orlando Stadium.

Chiefs are sitting at the top of the league standings - four points above second-placed , who have a game in hand.