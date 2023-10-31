Kaizer Chiefs' Hlanti makes surprise return as Broos names Bafana Bafana squad for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Hugo Broos' latest Bafana Bafana squad has an unexpected player called up from Naturena ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Broos names large squad for World Cup qualifier

Kaizer Chiefs defender Sifiso Hlanti get the nod

Broos will trim his large squad to 23-man

WHAT HAPPENED: Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos unveils a 44-man preliminary squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda in November 2023. A surprise inclusion is Kaizer Chiefs Sifiso Hlanti who recently returned from an injury.

THE FULL SQUAD:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos' team will kick off their campaign by hosting Benin at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on the weekend of 17 to 19 November 2023. Following this, they'll head to Huye to take on Rwanda on Tuesday, 21 November 2023.

To prepare for these matches, the team will gather at the University of Pretoria on Monday, 13 November 2023, before departing for Durban on 16 November 2023.

After facing Benin in the coastal city, they will then journey to Rwanda on 19 November 2023, with plans to return to Mzansi by 22 November.

WHAT'S NEXT: In the days ahead, the preliminary squad will undergo a reduction to a final 23 players as Broos finalizes his selection for the two upcoming matches.

It remains to be seen whether Hlanti will make the final cut when Broos trims his squad. He was part of the Bafana squad at he 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt.