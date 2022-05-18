Kaizer Chiefs hit by more injuries ahead of Swallows FC clash

Kaizer Chiefs interim co-coach Arthur Zwane has lamented fresh injuries to affect their camp as they look to “finish the season on a high” with victory over Swallows FC at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs could go into Saturday’s Premier Soccer League match at home with a severely depleted team as striker Leonardo Castro and defender Siyabonga Ngezana have been confirmed as the latest players with fitness issues.

Amakhosi are already without Keagan Dolly, Samir Nurkovic, Sifiso Hlanti and Lebogang Manyama who are all nursing injuries.

Midfielders Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Sabelo Radebe are doubtful due to illness, while Cole Alexander will not take part owing to suspension.

“We want to finish the season on a high and we’ll give our best but we’re going into the game with a lot of injuries,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times.

“Other players as well are sick, they’re down with flu, it’s about four players that didn’t train today [Wednesday] and yesterday and we’re hoping that maybe one or two will be available tomorrow.

“As of now, these players are not available and also Castro is joining Keagan Dolly. He’s got an ankle ligament injury, a Grade 1 tear, so he might be out for some time and Keagan as well, he’s going to be out for six to eight weeks.

“There are about nine players who are out [including] Siya Ngezana as well. His hamstring has been troubling him for a few games, so we’re trying not to aggravate it now.”

The absence of Castro means he will end the season without a single goal in 12 league games and one Nedbank Cup outing.

With Nurkovic also out, that leaves Lazarous Kambole as the only available outright striker.

The unavailability of Ngezana could see Erick Mathoho play after a long time, while Njabulo Ngcobo and Austin Dube are other options.

“It will be an opportunity for other players to get a chance, Njabulo Ngcobo, Austin Dube and many other players that can play in that position,” Zwane said.

Article continues below

“We don’t have a crisis at the back, the only challenge that we have is the offensive players that are going to be available. That’s where we are going to be lacking, but we’ll find a way to get the best XI to get us a result.”

Chiefs will be facing a desperate 15th-placed Swallows seeking to avoid relegation as they are tied on 25 points with bottom-placed Baroka FC.