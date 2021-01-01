Kaizer Chiefs head of scouting Steenbok tipped to replace Tovey as Safa technical director

The tactician, who has a Masters Degree in Sport Directorship from Manchester Metropolitan University, has also worked for Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs head of scouting Walter Steenbok is reportedly among the favourites to become the new South African Football Association technical director.

The nation's football governing body has been without a permanent technical director since the departure of former Chiefs captain Neil Tovey after his five-year contract expired in June 2020.

Frans Mogashoa, who is Safa's head of coaching education, has been acting in this position since Tovey’s departure, but iDiski Times are now reporting that Steenbok has emerged as a favourite for the job.

Safa's chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe has disclosed three candidates have been shortlisted as they look to replace Tovey.

“Like I did with all staff I put technical director for last because I need to also get the technical input because when you get a technical director, it must be someone who understands where the association is going," Motlanthe told the same publication.

"So I got three shortlisted names. And hopefully, I’ll sit with the technical committee this weekend, we finalize that appointment because I can safely tell you that our restructuring, our old section 189 process is 99% done. We tried to reduce salaries while we protect jobs at all cost.

“All of them, South Africans, all of them top candidates within their own rights, it’s just for the technical committee to also say these are the people we want, who can take us forward," he continued.

"Then once we have agreed we are on the same page with the technical committee will make the announcement."

Mauritius Football Association (MFA) technical director Zunaid Mall and a former Safa technical officer in Gauteng Joe de Oliviera have also been linked with Safa's technical director job.

However, Motlanthe insisted the names of the three candidates are a secret.

Article continues below

“I’m not a technical person as you know, but these are good names. Well, I looked at the CVs the standard is high," he added.

"So it’s just for the technical committee to say, do we have the right person or must we go again and interview people. The candidates are a very big secret. They don’t even know they’re shortlisted as we speak."

Steenbok, who is a former Mamelodi Sundowns chief scout, coached Basotho Tigers in the NFD and Benoni Premier United in the PSL.