Kaizer Chiefs haven't lost the title yet but Middendorp needs to plan better

The German mentor hasn't won the league before but he's in pole position to achieve it this season. However, he must come up with a different approach

suffered a blow to their title ambitions when they lost to strugglers this past weekend but the fact that Ernst Middendorp isn't too worried should allay fans' fears because he seems to have everything under control... at least for now.

The defeat may not be a big deal at this stage but this is certainly not the same Chiefs team that won matches for fun at the start of the season.

A section of Amakhosi fans have pointed fingers at Middendorp for their inconsistency and some say the German mentor often runs out of ideas in important matches while others feel the players aren't doing enough to win matches.

More teams

Chiefs were a bit rusty and produced scrappy performances in their last two matches. They may have beaten over a week ago but their display wasn't convincing and they could have easily lost the match had it not been for Daniel Akpeyi's man of the match performance.

Middendorp's men knew the importance of getting maximum points against Usuthu - but the entire team, including the technical team, didn't come to the party.

And while Chiefs tried hard to score an equaliser against Usuthu, it wasn't to be because they never had another plan to get behind the opposition defence even with their usual set-piece plays - and perhaps Middendorp should shoulder some blame for not coming up with a different approach.

At this stage of the season, teams plan better for Chiefs - and having witnessed them rely heavily on set-plays and little on knocking the ball around and penetrating through the middle to create goalscoring chances.

Their passing game has to improve if they are to really keep the fire burning in the title race - of course passing the ball around doesn't always bring positive results but it's an approach many teams adopt as soon as they realise opposition defences are rock solid.

Chiefs have ball-players in George Maluleka, Kearyn Baccus, Khama Billiat, Lebogang Manyama, Dumisani Zuma and Reeve Frosler, among others, but they haven't used this strength to their maximum capacity this season and it could prove costly if they end up not winning the league title.

Let the fans see an enterprising football even when it's difficult to score a goal - being more creative and allowing certain players to play to their full potential could be what's needed at this stage of the season, rather than playing long-ball week in and week out and hoping for different results.

Usuthu coach Ayanda Dlamini had a clear game plan against Chiefs - and that was to have tall players as his back four to deal with all the balls played into the box, while using pacey players to catch the Naturena-based side on the transition - and it worked because the goal they scored and a few other chances were created using this tactic.

Winning games from dead-ball situations worked for Middendorp in the first round but teams have been smarter against Chiefs and therefore a different approach with fewer crosses into the box involved is needed in the remaining eight matches.

As previously indicated, Chiefs are probably going to lose more matches this season - but changing things around in half of the remaining games should be enough for them to seal the title with 60 points - especially if Sundowns fail to take advantage of their games in hand.

Article continues below

Middendorp also needs to manage expectations and complacency from some of his players.

Daniel Cardoso and Kgotso Moleko recently said Chiefs were gunning for the title and see their team going all the way - perhaps that's what each and every player in that squad is saying while the coach has remained humble in the process without making promises about winning the league.

There should be less talk about the league title and more focus on winning the next game and getting the necessary points among the players, and this is Middendorp's job because Chiefs still have some tough fixtures to play and could find themselves surrendering their top spot due to unnecessary pressure.