Kaizer Chiefs have worked for their luck - Komphela

The Abafana Bes’thende boss has shared his thoughts on who will emerge as PSL champions

coach Steve Komphela has backed to lift this season’s Premier Soccer League ( ) title, saying the Soweto giants have created their own luck.

The former Amakhosi manager was looking to settle for a point against his former team last weekend but they conceded a late goal to see Chiefs stretching their lead to 45 points from 19 matches.

On the other hand, the experienced mentor has lamented their defeat at Moses Mabhida Stadium but took courage from the shift his men delivered in the park.

“The profile of a team that’s going to go through the line is clear even in leagues all over and even some coaches will tell you that you definitely need the luck to see everything through,” Komphela told the media.

“It’s not luck, they worked for their luck anyway but I’m referring to the fact that at times when you get results last minute like this and you say goodness me three points is golden here then they should be some signs and signals that are referring to something that I am not going to uncover.”

Having lost a valuable point through an error in the dying stages of the clash, the outspoken tactician expressed disappointment but explained that it is part of football.

“Devastated not because you immediately have to collect your emotions and convert them more into thoughts, just you feel disappointed that you lost and at the last minute after such good hard work,” he added.

“But when you get into this business, this is the kind of stuff you expect that you lose matches and sometimes losing a match like this at that minute of the match after having put up such a good shift then it becomes disappointing, yes.”

With the Glamour Boys having 11 games to wrap up the current campaign, they are hot favourites to dethrone reigning champions .

Coach Ernst Middendorp’s men lead the Brazilians by 10 points but Pitso Mosimane’s men have a game in hand and the German coach will look to continue with their fine form when they host on February 15 at FNB Stadium.

For Abafana Bes’thende, the loss has left them sitting ninth with 24 points and Komphela will rally behind his men to realize their top eight aspirations.