Kaizer Chiefs have unveiled new striker Jasond Gonzalez ahead of PSL clash with AmaZulu on Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs have officially unveiled their latest acquisition in striker Jasond Gonzalez.

Chiefs welcomed new striker

He is expected to lead the front line

Gonzalez is yet to receive a squad number

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki welcomed his latest acquisition Jasond Gonzalez, who arrived at Naturena on Wednesday afternoon.

Gonzalez joins Amakhosi from Bolivia side Real Santa Cruz, and while the terms of his contract are not yet clear, he is expected to lead the front-line for the struggling Glamour Boys.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We welcome him to South Africa and also wish him everything of the best," said club chairman Kaizer Motaung Senior.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gonzalez banged in eight goals in 16 División Profesional games for his former side and he is expected to rival Ranga Chivaviro as Ntseki's main man up front. He is likely to get a head start given that Chivaviro is nursing a hamstring injury.

But it won't be smooth sailing as the Columbian forward comes at a time where there is turbulence at the club, with most of the frustration directed at Ntseki. The Glamour Boys have only scored two goals in three PSL games and find themselves sitting on position 13.

Next Match PSL KZC AMZ Info

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs

WHAT'S NEXT: Chiefs will host an equally frustrated AmaZulu outfit this Saturday at the FNB Stadium. Usuthu have been moving on half clutch in their opening three games of the season as they have drawn all, have not scored or conceded any goals. You can follow the live commentary here.