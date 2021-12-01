Kaizer Chiefs have to do it like Mamelodi Sundowns, playing nice football comes second - Akpeyi

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has given Mamelodi Sundowns as an example of how playing fancy football is less important than winning games, while imploring his team to also “do the same.”

The Nigeria international says the Brazilians are doing well “not because they are fantastic,” but by just winning games even when the odds are against them.

Traditionally, South African football is about dribbling and displaying silky skills but most Premier Soccer League teams have dumped such a brand of football.

“The most important thing is for you to win your games. Sundowns are on top of the log not because they’re always that fantastic or what but they’re there because they’re picking up points even when it’s difficult,” Akpeyi told Sowetan Live.

“We have to do the same. Playing nice football comes second, winning is the most important thing. We don’t just want to participate. We are here to compete to make sure that we end up in a respectable position at the end of the season.

“The goal is to be number one or number two. Actually, we want to win the league. We haven’t won a trophy for some time now, so we want to win this league. We want to go back to the Champions League.”

Chiefs have now gone for six years without winning any trophy, and currently occupying the second spot on the PSL table, eight points behind Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.

Although they are in a distant second, that has placed Chiefs in a position as Sundowns’ challengers for the PSL title.

“The morale is high. We’re trying to keep the momentum. We’re trying to build a team that we ought to be. We are trying to fix mistakes by every game,” continued Akpeyi.

“The arrival of coach Baxter raised the expectations because he won the league before with the club but I can remember him saying in one of his interviews that things have changed. He highlighted that there must be more hard work than when he was here before.”

Chiefs host Cape Town City in their next game on Saturday as they keep on pushing to close in on Masandawana.