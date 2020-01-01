Kaizer Chiefs have the edge over Mamelodi Sundowns in PSL race - Onyango

The Masandawana keeper is aware toppling Amakhosi will not be an easy task

goalkeeper Denis Onyango admitted have the advantage when it comes to the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race, but wants them to win their remaining 10 matches.

As they trail Amakhosi by seven points, the international believes winning their matches will help them but they still need Chiefs to drop points if they are to defend the league title.

Having played 20 games compared to 21 for Chiefs, the Cranes skipper is aware it will not be an easy assignment to topple coach Ernst Middendorp’s men.

“All we need to do is to win our games and hope they lose a few games. You can’t support anyone because whoever you support will go above you,” Onyango told the media as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“What we need to do is keep believing because I don’t think that anyone can stay at the top of the log from start to finish, anything is possible, as long as we win and keep the pressure because someone has to cross the line at the end of the season and we hope it is us.

“They [Chiefs] have the edge because they are leading but we still have to play them.”

In addition, the Brazilians are fresh from a 2-0 loss to in the quarter-finals of the Caf last weekend, and they will now target a win to book a spot in the semi-finals, but Onyango insists they are targeting the two major titles.

“If we don’t win the league [or finish second] we will not be able to play in the Champions League next season, we have to keep an eye on both sides,” he continued.

“The Champions League is still in our hands until we are done with it, but the league is in other people’s hands, we just need to keep pushing and try to get results and keep winning at home.

“The club and the players are used to the Champions League, even playing in the Confederation Cup, I don’t think that will be enough for us.

“At the end of the day, we need to face reality. If we don’t make it in the Champions League we need to fight and win the league again, but it will be very sad for us not to play in the Champions League because that is what the team is built for.”