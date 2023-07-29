Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly rejected an overseas bid for Reeve Frosler coming from Siyabonga Ngezana's club FCSB

Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler's dream of playing abroad has been put on ice as Amakhosi reject a bid from Europe.

Chiefs reject Frosler's move to Romania

Ngezana joined the same team in this current window

Frosler set to remain at Naturena

WHAT HAPPENED: The public broadcaster is reporting that Chiefs have turned down a bid for defender Frosler amid concerns raised by the International Federation of Professional Footballers.

Siyabonga Ngezana was allowed to leave Amakhosi and join Romanian side FCSB but now, the club is seemingly not ready to part with Frosler.

WHAT WAS SAID: A football agent who spoke to the public broadcaster, suggested that there is an on-going trend of not honouring contracts in some regions of the football community.

"It’s becoming a common thread from certain regions and countries for both non-payments of player salaries as well and even transfer fees not being paid at all or as agreed," the agent told SABC Sport.

AND WHAT MORE: "If you work in the industry at a certain level and are working in global markets then you will see how bad it can be. Look at Saudi Arabia now and all the money being thrown around, yet three of their top clubs have had transfer bans imposed and penalties for unpaid player dues and non-payment of transfer fees. Coach Pitso Mosimane even experienced this first hand."

"As an agent or an agency then you have a responsibility to give your clients the correct advice, there is nothing worse than a player not being paid for months – it can destroy entire families. The process through Fifa can take a very long time for a player or a club to receive their award and 99.9% of the time an appeal is made to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) which can suspend an award until that appeal is heard.

"All that does is delay the time the offended club has to pay. A player like Nurkovic, who has won his case at Royal AM, might not see any money for up to three years, it all depends on the backlog at Cas," the agent added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Frosler remains an integral part of Molefi Ntseki's side as he has made the right back position his own, playing 22 games in all competitions last season.

WHAT'S NEXT: Chiefs are set to play Township Rollers in a club friendly on Saturday afternoon.