Kaizer Chiefs have put together solid technical team - Motaung

The 75-year-old boss has pledged his support for the new Amakhosi coaches as he feels they have the potential to be successful

chairman Kaizer Motaung believes the management has done its best to assemble a solid technical team this season.

This follows the appointment of Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane as Gavin Hunt's assistants for the next three years.

Motaung promised that the trio will receive all the necessary support they need to make their tenure a success.

"We believe we have put a solid technical team together and we will give them all the necessary support they require," Motaung told the Amakhosi website.

Zwane has been coaching for the past nine years while Sheppard only became a mentor three years ago, but they have a leader in the technical team as Hunt has been around the coaching circles for almost three decades.

And Motaung said the 2019-20 league runners-up needed these three South African-born coaches to be competitive and stronger.

"The wealth of experience among the three gentlemen is what we need to ensure we compete and build a strong team," he said.

Furthermore, Motaung confirmed that both Sheppard and Zwane will work as Hunt's assistants and double-up as co-coaches for the club's MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) team.

Zwane had been in the position since the inception of the MDC league while Sheppard was also in charge of the MDC team before the club sold its status, and 'Chincha Guluva' is confident the transition from the development to the senior team will be smooth.

"The fact that Arthur and Dillon will concurrently work with the senior team as well as with our reserve side means that the transition for the young players to the first-team squad will be easier," continued the 75-year-old football administrator.

"We have an abundance of talent."

While the aim is to nurture the talent from the reserve team using the experience of both Sheppard and Zwane, Motaung said getting positive results also are as important.

"However, they will need nurturing while we also need to focus on winning. Both assistant coaches have youth football experience and we believe they will continue to share their knowledge with our other youth coaches and players," concluded Motaung.