Kaizer Chiefs have officially unveiled Edson Castillo and announced his squad number

Kaizer Chiefs have officially unveiled their new midfielder Edson Castillo, while also revealing his jersey number.

Chiefs officially unveil new player

Castillo's kit number revealed

He signed a two-year deal with Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED: This past Monday, Kaizer Chiefs announced the capture of six new players and of them is Venezuelan midfielder Edson Castillo.

The player has been officially unveiled by the club as they mentioned that he would arrive in Mzansi this week. The South American put pen to paper on a two-year deal with an option to extend his stay by a further year. Castillo joined Amakhosi from the Venezuelan Primera Division side Monagas

WHAT WAS SAID:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Castillo has been handed the jersey No.17 that was last worn by Cole Alexander while players like Shaun Bartlett and George Lebese have carried the number on their backs.

WHAT'S NEXT: Castillo will link up with his new teammates who are currently holding their pre-season camp in Mbombela as Amakhosi look to rediscover their glory days under new head coach Molefi Ntseki.